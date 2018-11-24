

CTV Atlantic





BEDFORD, N.S. -- For many across the Maritimes, spending morning in hockey rinks is a Canadian tradition.

This weekend, Hockey Nova Scotia and the RCMP are hoping to create a new tradition in rinks across the province by introducing the first annual pink tape day to launch the pink tape anti-bullying campaign.

The idea is the brain child of Constable Blair Dole, an RCMP community officer and coach with the Cole Harbour - Bel Ayr minor hockey association.

Dole says he came up with the idea after he was made aware of an incident of bullying on his own team last December.

“One-by-one they came into the rink I taped their sticks pink, I walked into the dressing room, placed a stick on the floor and said to them: what days the pink represent? And one of the players raised their hands and said bullying,” said Dole.

Dole says that started a conversation that today is being shared across the province.

“We were truly inspired by Constable Dole and what he was doing with his team, and how he took a simple piece of pink tape to start a conversation around bullying and we’re just really inspired and wanted other hockey associations across the province to hear about it,” said Amy Walsh, the executive director of Hockey Nova Scotia.

From Cape Breton to Shelburne, hockey teams across the province showed their support on social media using the hashtag pink tape campaign.

In Bedford, a ceremonial puck drop helped launch the annual event, while today is the first pink tape day, the RCMP hope to keep the conversation going year long, and have created a series of presentations aimed at teaching players and coaches the importance of bullying awareness.

“If we can help one child or one hockey player, we’ve done our job, our goal is to help everybody facing any bullying issues to want to come out to the rink, come lace up their skates and have fun,” said Dole.

Cst. Dole was invited to a ceremonial puck drop that helped launch the annual event. Halifax Mayor Mike Savage also attended to show his support for the cause.

"I think it's very important, any of us who have kids who played sports, in particular hockey, know there are aspects of bullying in the game," said Saveage, " But anything we can do to keep it out of the game and have good people supporting it is a great cause -- and makes hockey and other sports more fun for everybody."

“We want kids to come to the rink and feel safe. We want them to be able to talk to their coaches, come to the rink and have a safe and fun environment,” said Walsh.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Allan April