HALIFAX -- Professional hockey players are taking to the ice for a hockey tournament on Saturday that is held in honour of a 16-year-old player who lost his life to a rare, inherited heart disease.

The sixth annual Jordan Boyd celebrity hockey challenge is raising money to support research that helps prevent sudden death from cardiac arrest.

Boyd was attending a training camp for the Acadie-Bathurst Titan when he collapsed on the ice in August 2013.

His condition wasn't diagnosed until after his death, when it was determined he had arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

Jordan's family have raised over $855,000 from charitable events, with the funds also been used to increase access to automated external defibrillators, portable devices that can save lives when heart attacks occur.

The event includes a celebrity all-star game, with the professional hockey players split among 12 teams.

The professional hockey players include Brad Marchand, Drake Batherson, Ben Scrivens, Mackenzie Weegar, Matthew Highmore, Logan Shaw, and Liam O'Brien.