Atlantic

    • N.S. hospital administrative staff accept deal

    Health-care administrators in Halifax protest a three-year period without a contract outside the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax on Monday, September 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese Health-care administrators in Halifax protest a three-year period without a contract outside the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax on Monday, September 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
    Share
    HALIFAX -

    Unionized hospital administrative staff in Nova Scotia have voted to accept a new five-year collective agreement with the province.

    More than 5,000 workers represented by three unions had been without a new contract since Oct. 31, 2020.

    The new deal includes a three-year wage adjustment totalling 6.5 per cent dating back to Nov. 1, 2020 and covering up to Oct. 31 of this year.

    The workers are also to get wage increases of three per cent on Nov. 1 and again in November 2024.

    Increased shift and weekend premiums as well as improvements to leave provisions are also included in the contract.

    The unions say that even with the gains in this agreement, many of its members are earning less than what's considered a living wage and they will be looking to rectify that situation during the next round of bargaining.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2023.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Atlantic Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada preparing for possible Lebanon evacuation, as Israel airlifts wind down

    Two weeks into the Israel-Hamas war, the federal government is still trying to find ways to get Canadians out of Gaza, while evacuation flights out of Tel Aviv are starting to wind down. On Friday, Global Affairs Canada and other government officials provided an update on the status of various evacuation efforts. Here's what we know heading into the weekend.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News