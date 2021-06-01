HALIFAX -- The Hotel Association of Nova Scotia is asking Premier Iain Rankin for more clarity about his government's COVID-19 reopening plan.

Association president Megan Delaney says hotels need clear reopening targets so tourists and business travellers can make plans.

Delaney says in an open letter published Tuesday the province's hotels will have a difficult time surviving through summer without tourists from outside the province.

She says without clear reopening dates, tourists may choose to vacation elsewhere.

The government's five-step reopening plan is contingent on the province's epidemiological situation, its vaccine rollout and the capacity of its health-care system to manage new infections.

The first step is set to be implemented Wednesday and includes measures such as allowing retail stores to operate at 25 per cent capacity and restaurant patios to reopen at maximum capacity.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2021.