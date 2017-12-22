

CTV Atlantic





A girl who was rescued from a house fire in the Halifax area was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation.

Police say the blaze broke out just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday at a triplex on Charles Street in Dartmouth.

Neighbour Bill Burke says he heard a big bang and looked outside of his bedroom window to find the building fully engulfed in flames.

“All I could see was a great big ball of flames coming out of the window at the top of the stairs, and it was just getting worse, and flames getting more intense by the second,” he says. Burke was evacuated from his home next door at the time of the blaze.

The young girl was helped out of the middle floor unit by firefighters and was reunited with her mother who wasn't at home when the fire began.

“We were back in the house, and we just looked out the window and someone was carrying her, she looked like only had shorts on or something like that, and carried her into the ambulance and took her away,” says witness Stuart Raftus.

The teen’s mother wasn’t home at the time of the fire and she was taken to the IWK Health Centre for treatment. She has since been released.

A man who lived in the basement unit also made it out safely.

The Canadian Red Cross is helping look after the tenants in the building by providing temporary housing, food, clothing and other essentials.

Police say foul play isn't suspected as the cause of the fire, which remains under investigation.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ron Shaw and The Canadian Press.