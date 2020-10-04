HALIFAX -- There are no new COVID-19 cases being reported in Nova Scotia on Sunday. The total amount of active cases in the province remains at three.

On Saturday, the Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 520 Nova Scotia tests.

To date, there are 1,089 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, with 1,021 cases considered resolved and 65 people have died.

The province has had 97,221 negative test results.

There is still one person in hospital in the intensive care unit, as a result of COVID-19.

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has once again been extended to Oct. 18, unless government terminates or extends it.

CASES BY ZONE

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives, and not where their sample was collected.

western zone: 56 cases

central zone: 911 cases

northern zone: 68 cases

eastern zone: 54 cases

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a new or worsening fever or cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19.