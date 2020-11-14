HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia has identified six new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with 21 active cases remaining in the province.

Four of the previously reported active cases in the province are now considered resolved.

According to health officials, all six new cases are in the Central Zone, and are contacts of previously reported cases.

One of the new cases is related to the Bitter End in Halifax. The cases at the Bitter End appear to be linked to the Clayton Park cluster reported earlier this week.

The province says the other cases are part of the emerging cluster that is being investigated by public health.

"We are starting to see more cases of COVID-19 in our province" said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. "I can't stress this enough, if you are feeling unwell, stay home, even you are experiencing mild symptoms, and do the online COVID assessment.”

“It is also time for everyone to reduce social activities and limit our number of close social contacts. We all have a responsibility to limit the spread of COVID-19."

Nova Scotia Premier is worried Nova Scotians are growing complacent.

"I am concerned that people are not taking the virus seriously and putting others in jeopardy," said Premier Stephen McNeil.

"It is imperative that everyone follow public health protocols - wear a mask, limit social contacts, practice social distancing, stay home when feeling unwell and wash your hands."

On Friday, health officials announced two new cases; one was in the Northern zone and related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. That person is self-isolating.

The second case is in the Central Zone and is currently under investigation.

Neither of the two cases reported on Friday are linked to the cluster of cases in Clayton Park.

SEVERAL POSSIBLE COVID-19 EXPOSURES THROUGHOUT HRM

Nova Scotia Public Health is advising of multiple potential exposures to COVID-19 throughout the Halifax Regional Municipality, including at a downtown Halifax restaurant, and a pet store.

The locations with possible exposures, along with the dates and times include:

Real Fake Meats in Halifax located at 2278 Gottingen St. on Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Antojo Tacos and Tequila in Halifax located at 1667 Argyle St. on Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

MEC in Halifax located at 1550 Granville St. on Nov. 4 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Aerobics First in Halifax located at 6166 Quinpool Rd. on Nov. 7 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Pet Valu in Halifax located at 5686 Spring Garden Rd. on Nov. 9 from 5:30 pm to 6:30pm.

East Preston Recreation Centre – Gym/Basketball Court in East Preston, N.S., located at 24 Brooks Drive, on Nov. 9 from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

If you were at any of these locations on the dates and times listed, public health is asking you to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days, following the day of exposure.

Should any COVID-19 symptoms develop, you should and to 811 to get tested or take the self-assessment online.

CASE DATA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,062 Nova Scotia tests on Friday.

To date, Nova Scotia has had 121,531 negative test results and 1,142 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 1,056 cases are now considered resolved and 65 people have died as a result of the novel coronavirus.

There is no one in hospital due to COVID-19.

The province's confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty per cent of cases are female and 40 per cent are male.

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the Central Zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives and not where their sample was collected.

Western Zone: 58 cases

Central Zone: 952 cases

Northern Zone: 77 cases

Eastern Zone: 55 cases

ONLINE BOOKING FOR COVID TESTS

Nova Scotia’s online booking for COVID-19 tests is now available for everyone across the province.

Nova Scotians must first complete the online self-assessment to determine if they need a COVID-19 test. If they do require a test, they will be directed to the online booking site to make an appointment.

Tests should be scheduled within 48 hours of completing the self-assessment.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a fever or new or worsening cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19:

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Runny nose/nasal congestion

COVID ALERT APP

In October, Nova Scotia Health announced that Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is now available in the province.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

STATE OF EMERGENCY RENEWED

On Friday, the provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, was extended to Nov. 29, unless the government terminates or extends it before then.

SELF-ISOLATION AND MANDATORY MASKS

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels to Nova Scotia from outside the Atlantic region for non-essential reasons is required to self-isolate for 14 days and must fill out a self-declaration form before coming to the province. Travellers must self-isolate alone, away from others. If they cannot self-isolate alone, their entire household must also self-isolate for 14 days.

Residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador are not required to self-isolate when travelling to Nova Scotia, but they must be prepared to provide proof of their place of residency at provincial borders.

Visitors from outside the Atlantic region who have already self-isolated in another Atlantic province for 14 days may travel to Nova Scotia without having to self-isolate again.