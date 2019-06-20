

CTV Atlantic





A Nova Scotia inmate is back behind bars after he was mistakenly released from custody on Tuesday.

The Nova Scotia Justice Department only released details about the incident on Thursday.

The department says the 72-year-old man appeared in Pictou provincial court Tuesday afternoon.

He was supposed to be returned to the Northeast Correctional Facility, near New Glasgow, N.S., on an existing remand warrant related to sexual assault charges.

However, the province says the inmate was mistakenly released from custody by Sheriff Services following his court appearance.

The man, who has not been identified, returned to the Northeast Correctional Facility and was taken into custody around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The Department of Justice says the incident is under investigation.

No further details were released.