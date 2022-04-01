N.S. introduces legislation to deal with unclaimed remains; 60 cases every year

The Nova Scotia government introduced legislation Friday that will deal with unclaimed remains.

Under the new law, the province's public trustee has the authority to make the final arrangements for deceased persons whose next of kin cannot be identified.

Amendments to existing legislation will give the public trustee the authority to:

determine when human remains are unclaimed and assume responsibility for the deceased

make and pay for disposition arrangements

recover costs from the estate when possible

The provincial government says there are about 60 cases of unclaimed remains in Nova Scotia every year.

Nova Scotia's minister of justice and attorney general, Brad Johns, says the new rules will ensure all Nova Scotians receive respectful and compassionate arrangements upon their death.

“Government becomes involved when there are no family members or loved ones to take responsibility for a person’s final arrangements," said Johns.

Remains are considered "unclaimed" when the uncremated remains of a deceased person held by an institution, such as a morgue or hospital, either have no next of kin come forward, or when the next of kin cannot take responsibility.