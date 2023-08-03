N.S. invests $5.6 million for first physician assistant program in Atlantic Canada
The Nova Scotia government has announced the creation of Atlantic Canada's first physician assistant program, at Dalhousie University.
The province is investing $5.6 million to get the program up and running followed by $1.5 million in annual funding.
Physician assistants work under the supervision of doctors and can perform physical exams, make diagnoses, create treatment plans and prescribe medication.
The two-year master's program will be open to 24 students, with preference given to applicants from Nova Scotia.
Dr. David Anderson, dean of Dalhousie's faculty of medicine, says training physician assistants will lift a burden off the province's doctors.
The government says it will spend $1.7 million more this year to add 10 physician assistants to the seven working in the province.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2023.
For the latest Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Like father, like son': Canadian newspaper front pages day after Trudeaus announce split
Many of Canada's largest newspapers splashed magnified headlines the day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau announced they are separating after 18 years of marriage.
BREAKING | Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.
Warning issued for energy drink popular with fitness influencers
All flavours of an energy drink popular with fitness influencers and celebrities is under a consumption warning from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
'Very, very unusual': Divers discover 7 shipwrecks off Quebec's Magdalen Islands
A team of divers have discovered seven shipwrecks off Quebec’s Magdalen’s islands.
Canadian wildfire emissions double previous record as flames rage on
Forest fires in Canada this year have released 290 million tonnes of carbon, doubling a previous annual record, and emissions are set to rise as hundreds of flames remain active across the country, according to the EU's Copernicus Atmospheric Monitoring Service.
Our bears are real, a Chinese zoo says, denying they are 'humans in disguise'
A zoo in eastern China is denying suggestions some of its bears might be people in costumes after photos of the animals standing like humans circulated online.
B.C. bear caught on camera stealing golf bag
Early Monday evening, a group of golfers at Westwood Plateau witnessed a black bear remove a golfer’s bag from a cart and drag it into a steep ravine.
WATCH | This sprinter lost by 10 seconds, raising questions of why she was there
The chairwoman of Somalia's athletics federation has been suspended following an underwhelming performance by one of its 'sprinters' at the World University Games.
Man rams car onto sidewalk in South Korea and stabs people; at least 14 hurt
At least 13 people were injured in South Korea on Thursday when a man rammed a car onto a sidewalk, before stepping out of the vehicle and stabbing people inside a shopping mall in the city of Seongnam.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.
-
City of Toronto employee seen pushing protester with car
The City of Toronto is investigating the conduct of one of its employees who was seen pushing his vehicle into a protester at High Park on Wednesday night.
-
'Horrifying' dog attack in Toronto leaves woman with serious injuries, owner arrested
A mother of two young children from East York is nursing serious, painful wounds to her scalp, neck, back, and calf after being mauled by a dog near her home over the weekend.
Calgary
-
Hate crimes prevention unit investigating after Calgary man verbally abused near Pride walk
The Calgary police are investigating an incident where a Calgary man was verbally abused as he was looking at the Pride sidewalk near Central Memorial Park downtown.
-
Alberta announces pause on renewable energy, citing rural concerns
Alberta's United Conservative government is announcing a pause on all approvals of large renewable energy projects.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.
Montreal
-
New squad to clamp down on illegal Airbnbs in 3 Montreal boroughs
There's a new squad cracking down on illegal Airbnbs in Montreal, four months after a deadly fire stirred nationwide discussion about short-term rentals and their lack of oversight. The four-person squad will target the Plateau-Mont-Royal, Ville-Marie and Sud-Ouest boroughs, where most short-term rental listings are located, despite being illegal in many neighbourhoods.
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Risk of Thursday thunderstorms in Montreal, tornado watch in effect for Mont-Tremblant
Gray skies in Montreal could produce thunderstorms on Thursday, with Environment Canada forecasting constant rain throughout the day. There is also a tornado watch in effect for Mont-Tremblant and the surrounding areas.
Edmonton
-
Alberta announces pause on renewable energy, citing rural concerns
Alberta's United Conservative government is announcing a pause on all approvals of large renewable energy projects.
-
Edmonton downtown business association launching night patrol teams to combat crime, social issues
The Edmonton Downtown Business Association (EDBA) is launching a new initiative to help Edmontonians feel safer in the core overnight.
-
1 dead after train and vehicle collide in Leduc County, Alta.: RCMP
Alberta RCMP say one person is dead after a late-night collision between a train and vehicle in Leduc County.
Northern Ontario
-
Alta. driver fell asleep, crashed into police cruiser in northern Ontario
A 63-year-old Alberta driver is charged with careless driving in northern Ontario after allegedly falling asleep at the wheel and crashing into a police vehicle.
-
'Horrifying' dog attack in Toronto leaves woman with serious injuries, owner arrested
A mother of two young children from East York is nursing serious, painful wounds to her scalp, neck, back, and calf after being mauled by a dog near her home over the weekend.
-
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles in U.S., tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 92,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outside because an electronic controller in an oil pump can overheat and cause fires.
London
-
Dog blamed for $5,000 kitchen fire in London
Crews were called to the 300 block of Sandringham Cres. west of Wellington Road Wednesday afternoon.
-
'Like father, like son': Canadian newspaper front pages day after Trudeaus announce split
Many of Canada's largest newspapers splashed magnified headlines the day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau announced they are separating after 18 years of marriage.
-
Local beach water testing results
The local beach report is updated every Thursday.
Winnipeg
-
Opposition cries foul as Manitoba premier says some government ads will continue
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson says some government advertising will continue in the lead-up to the Oct. 3 election.
-
'It gets my heart pumping': Massive mosasaur fossil found in Manitoba
Researchers in the area of Morden, Man. have made a gigantic, ancient discovery. Work is underway to unearth a-believed-to-be full-sized fossil of a mosasaur which lived more than 80 million years ago.
-
Manitoba government promising up to $1M to support bid for basketball championship
The Manitoba government is promising up to $1 million to support a bid by the Winnipeg Sea Bears to host the Canadian Elite Basketball League championship in 2025.
Ottawa
-
TORNADO WATCH
TORNADO WATCH | Environment Canada warns conditions are favourable for a possible tornado in Ottawa today
Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, warning conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may produce tornadoes.
-
Ottawa home prices increase $37,800 year-over-year
The average selling price for a new home in Ottawa increased $37,834 in July compared to a year ago, the first month-over-month increase in home prices in 10 months.
-
City of Ottawa warns of traffic delays during 'Rolling Thunder' event this weekend
The city of Ottawa and Ottawa police are warning motorists to expect brief delays on Hwy. 417 and in downtown Ottawa on Saturday for the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' event.
Saskatoon
-
Nurse practitioner-led medical clinic opens in Warman
A new nurse practitioner-led clinic in Warman will soon open its doors.
-
Woman charged after allegedly assaulting man with scooter: Saskatoon police
Saskatoon police have charged a woman after she allegedly assaulted a 71-year-old man with a scooter.
-
Sask. wildfire smoke forces evacuation of 300 people
A Saskatchewan First Nation has evacuated 300 people to Saskatoon due to wildfire smoke pouring into the community.
Vancouver
-
New route, same celebration: What to expect at the 2023 Vancouver Pride Parade
Pride celebrations will look different in Vancouver this year, with a new route planned for the festival’s biggest parade to date.
-
Vancouver slated to host NBA pre-season game in October
Vancouver and Montreal will be hosting NBA pre-season games come October in the ninth NBA Canada Series.
-
BC Ferries braces for busiest long weekend of the year amid problemed summer
It’s all hands on deck at BC Ferries as staff brace for the busiest long weekend of the year.
Regina
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in Regina homicide
Police are searching Canada-wide for the suspect in Regina's fifth homicide of 2023.
-
Short-lived Regina homeless encampment at Taylor Field site shut down
The City of Regina moved quickly to shut down a new homeless encampment beginning to form at the old site of Taylor Field.
-
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Regina
A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Ferries braces for busiest long weekend of the year amid problemed summer
It’s all hands on deck at BC Ferries as staff brace for the busiest long weekend of the year.
-
Wind gusting up to 70 km/h poses challenges in B.C. wildfire fight: fire service
The operations director at the BC Wildfire Service says firefighters are bracing for a “challenging week” as hot and dry conditions are expected to persist.
-
Vancouver Island artist designs loonie commemorating aeronautical trailblazer and champion of women's rights
An illustrator from Vancouver Island has designed the artwork on the Royal Canadian Mint’s new commemorative circulation coin, marking a career highlight.