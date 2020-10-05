HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia has issued a reminder of public health measures ahead of Thanksgiving weekend.

"Nova Scotians have made changes to their daily lives to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, and it's no different for Thanksgiving," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. "When deciding who to invite, consider the impacts on family and friends who may be more vulnerable and adjust your Thanksgiving celebrations to be as safe as possible."

Public health says people can gather in close social groups of up to 10 without physical distancing.

The province encourages that those groups of 10 are close family and/or friends.

Public health says gatherings should not be hosted if someone in the household is feeling unwell or self-isolating for any reasons, and guests should not attend if they aren’t feeling well.

They also encourage having one designated person preparing plates instead of passing around bowls and platters with common utensils.

Other tips include regularly cleaning and disinfecting high touch surface areas such as washrooms, doorknobs, countertops, tables, chairs, etc.

Rotational workers who are self-isolating are not permitted to host people from other households or go to another person’s home during their self-isolation period.

Anyone who leaves the Atlantic Bubble for Thanksgiving celebrations must self-isolate for 14 days upon returning to Atlantic Canada.

The province says guidance for upcoming holidays will be released closer to the date of each holiday and will reflect the epidemiology of the province at that time.