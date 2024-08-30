N.S. issues latest update to Action for Health website

The Nova Scotia government has issued its latest update to the Action for Health website.

The website allows people to track Nova Scotia’s health-care data.

It is updated each quarter, with the latest information covering from April 1 to June 30.

Each of the province’s six broad solutions to improve health care, such as ‘Become a Magnet for Health Providers,’ has been updated with the latest data.

The province says there have been reductions to the surgical wait list, staff vacancy rates and a high number of long-term care admissions.

“While we are seeing positive momentum in key areas, we know there is more to do. We will continue to do that work, and to be transparent with Nova Scotians as we implement the Action for Health plan,” said Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson in a provincial news release.

The website was first launched in 2022.

