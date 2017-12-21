

CTV Atlantic





Many questions remain unanswered following the death of a worker at a construction site in Truro, N.S.

Emergency crews responded to a work site accident at a residence on East Prince Street shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials say a man was pinned underneath a collapsed wall at a home where work was being done.

Area resident Ernest Hardy says he watched the chaotic scene from his nearby home.

“They just started piling in, police, ambulances, fire trucks, everyone just scrambling behind me to try to get buddy out,” Hardy says.

Chief Blois Currie of the Truro Fire Department says the victim was working on the foundation of a home when a wall collapsed.

"There was a concrete wall that had fallen and pinned the individual between the wall and the ground,” says Chief Currie.

Currie estimates the concrete wall was six-metres high and fivemetres wide, weighing nearly 3,000 kilograms, or more than three tons.

Officials say firefighters were able to use hydraulic equipment to free the victim from underneath the wall, but paramedics were unable to revive him at the scene.

As Nova Scotia’s Department of Labour investigates the incident, a councilor for the area says she's had safety concerns about several homes on that street in the past.

“I was just absolutely devastated, this block in particular has been of great interest to me,” says Truro Councillor Cathy Hinton.

Hinton says many of the homes on that block are older, and council has started a landlords committee to address property issues.

"We have to make sure that the standards are set and that they’resafe for people to live in, but this is a very unfortunate accident,” she says.

Senior director of inspection and compliance, Scott Nauss, says a stop work order has been posted to the front door of the house where the incident occurred and officials from the N.S. Department of Labour are continuing to investigate.

"We've issued an order for an engineering assessment to determine the structural integrity of the building and we're also gathering some information around employee-employer relationships, looking at safe work practices, training records and that sort of thing,” says Nauss.

Officials say the victim’s name and age will not be released at this time.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Allan April.