HALIFAX -- Tourism Nova Scotia has launched a new contest to encourage Nova Scotians and Atlantic Canadians to explore the province.

"The Ultimate Nova Scotia Road Trip contest invites people to post photos of themselves enjoying one, or as many as possible, of 25 quintessential Nova Scotia activities - from whale watching to indulging in a late-night donair - for a chance to win an incredible local getaway," the government said in a news release.

To enter, you post photos of yourself on Facebook or Instagram enjoying activities featured on the contest scorecard with the hashtags #NSRoadTrip and #NovaScotiaNice. For each photo posted to social media using the hashtags, participants are entered to win week-long stay anywhere in the province (as listed on NovaScotia.com).

The contest is open to residents of the four Atlantic provinces from midnight Aug. 23 to Oct. 11, 2020.