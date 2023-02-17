N.S. launching first-in-Canada technology to help improve cancer care, reduce treatment wait times

U.S. military finishes recovering Chinese balloon debris

The U.S. has finished efforts to recover the remnants of the large balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina, and analysis of the debris so far reinforces conclusions that it was a Chinese spy balloon, U.S. officials said Friday.

  • Hydro-Quebec allegedly violated the Environmental Quality Act

    Hydro-Quebec is facing seven charges for violating the Environmental Quality Act in a 120-kilovolt (kV) transmission line project in the Laurentians. The Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP) served seven statements of offence on the Crown corporation last December, following an investigation conducted by the Environment and Climate Change Ministry (MELCCFP) over the past few years.

    A Hydro Quebec truck is shown in an area without power in Montreal, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, following a winter storm in the region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

  • Geneva museum returns sacred objects to Haudenosaunee Confederacy

    A museum in Switzerland has returned two sacred objects that were taken without consent nearly two centuries ago from the Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) confederacy this month. The Haudenosaunee External Relations Committee asked the Geneva Museum of Ethnography (MEG) to return a mask and rattle that were displayed in the museum's 'Archive of Human Diversity' exhibit.

  • 'It was truly a team effort': LHSC recounts race to save baby Waylon

    After 20-month-old Waylon Saunders fell through the ice on a pool at his babysitter’s house last month and was submerged for five minutes, it was a race against the clock to the save the toddler’s life. Three weeks after his brush with death, the team at London Health Sciences Centre are recounting the herculean undertaking it took to save young Waylon.

    20-month-old Waylon Saunders of Petrolia, Ont. is seen at London, Ont.'s Children's Hospital. (Source: London Health Sciences Centre)

