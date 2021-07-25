HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia Liberal Leader Iain Rankin is set to make an announcement about rural fire department infrastructure in Mount Uniacke.

Rankin will be continuing his campaign along with the other party leaders as a part of the province's general election.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill is expected to campaign with candidates in Truro, New Glasgow, Antigonish, and on Cape Breton in St. Peter's.

This comes after Burrill made a promise his party would eliminate street checks by police officers, while campaigning in the newly reinstated riding of Preston.

Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston is also expected to get on the campaign trail.

Voters in Nova Scotia are scheduled to hit the polls on Aug. 17.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2021.