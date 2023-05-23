N.S. lifts Health Protection Act order, ends weekly COVID-19 reports
Nova Scotia is making changes to how COVID-19 is reported and managed in the province.
The province has lifted its COVID-19 Health Protection Act, effective Tuesday. It began on March 15, 2020 when the first cases of COVID-19 were identified in the province.
Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health cited the World Health Organization’s recent declaration that COVID-19 no longer represents a global health emergency as the reason for the change.
"It is important to note that while COVID-19 no longer requires an emergency-type response, we continue to monitor COVID-19 activity and will adjust our plan as needed, as we do with other diseases," said Dr. Robert Strang in a news release Tuesday morning.
"As we begin to plan for the upcoming respiratory season this fall, we are taking a more general approach, integrating COVID-19 into our respiratory illnesses program. The same type of personal measures that protect us against COVID-19 will also protect us against influenza and other respiratory illnesses."
The mandatory vaccination protocol for high-risk settings, which came into effect in 2021, is also changing.
The province said employers and operators of high-risk settings will be responsible for COVID-19 policies, including masking. They’ll also decide whether employees, outside service providers and volunteers need to be vaccinated.
The province’s weekly COVID-19 dashboard will be updated for the last time this Thursday; however, its monthly report will continue.
Public health’s online Respiratory Watch report will include COVID-19 data beginning in October.
The province said it will be published monthly, then more frequently in colder months when respiratory illnesses circulate heavily.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | Ottawa announces revamp of trusted-traveller program to speed up airport lines
The federal government is rolling out a revamp of its trusted-traveller program to help clear clogged airports as the summer travel season kicks off.
Chemicals in stain removers, paint linked to Parkinson's disease in new study
A new study shows being exposed to a chemical found in paint, stain removers and wood finishes could increase a person’s likelihood of developing Parkinson's disease.
Number of wildfires in Alberta drops over cooler, wet long weekend
Rain over the long weekend helped some 2,900 wildland firefighters and support staff in Alberta. Cooler temperatures this week could help even more, officials say.
United for Literacy CEO says low literacy affects economy, poverty, human rights
Melanie Valcin, the president and CEO of United for Literacy, an organization that aims to improve Canadians’ understanding of written language, believes “we have a big problem when it comes to literacy rates in this country.”
Truth Tracker: Fake image of Pentagon explosion briefly sends jitters through stock market
An image of black smoke billowing next to a bureaucratic-looking building spread across social media Monday morning, with the claim that it showed an explosion near the Pentagon.
Ray Stevenson, of 'Rome' and 'Thor' movies, dies at 58
Ray Stevenson, who played the villainous British governor in 'RRR,' an Asgardian warrior in the 'Thor' films, and a member of the 13th Legion in HBO's 'Rome,' has died. He was 58.
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are engaged
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sánchez are engaged, a source close to the couple tells CNN.
Johnston to release decision on need for public inquiry into foreign interference
The man charged with recommending how best to deal with foreign interference in Canada's federal elections will finally say whether he believes a public inquiry is necessary.
RCMP to reflect on painful history as Canada's police service on 150th anniversary
When Canada's founding leaders first conceived of a federal police service, history tells us it was merely an emergency measure, a contingency plan to enforce Canadian laws throughout what was then known as the North-West Territories.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada launches new verified traveller program at several airports
Canada is launching a new trusted-traveller program next month, the federal minister of transportation announced on Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Kyle Dubas speaks out for first time since outed as Toronto Maple Leafs GM
Kyle Dubas is speaking out for the first time since he says the team decided to go 'in a different direction' and outed him as the Toronto Maple Leafs general manger.
-
Popular Ontario beach makes list of best 50 in North America
A popular Ontario getaway spot has been ranked as one of the 50 best beaches in North America.
Calgary
-
Advance polls for Alberta election open today, following long weekend rallies
Advance polls open today as Alberta's election campaign continues in the final week before voting day on May 29.
-
Lethbridge man charged in aggravated sexual assault
Lethbridge police say a 59-year-old man faces charges after a woman was found in the basement of a home last week.
-
Charges likely against male who had to be rescued from Fox Creek evacuation area: police
Mounties are seeking charges against a male who became stranded in an evacuation zone near Fox Creek on Friday and had to be rescued by helicopter.
Montreal
-
'Absolutely absurd': Highway 20 closure leads to missed flights, hours stuck in traffic for Montreal commuters
The shutdown of a section of the highway led to major traffic heading west this holiday weekend, with some even missing their flights at the Montreal-Trudeau airport.
-
Sharron Prior murder: Police to give 'major' update on 1975 Montreal cold case after suspect's body exhumed
Longueuil police will give a 'major' update Tuesday on the unsolved murder of Sharron Prior, a teenage girl killed in Montreal in 1975. The development in the cold case follows the exhumation of a suspect's body earlier this month in West Virginia.
-
Pierre Poilievre and Francois Legault to meet for the first time
Pierre Poilievre, leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, will meet with Quebec Premier Francois Legault for the first time on Tuesday. Topics of discussion will include the economy, energy transition, French language and immigration.
Edmonton
-
Advance polls for Alberta election open today, following long weekend rallies
Advance polls open today as Alberta's election campaign continues in the final week before voting day on May 29.
-
Number of wildfires in Alberta drops over cooler, wet long weekend
Rain over the long weekend helped some 2,900 wildland firefighters and support staff in Alberta. Cooler temperatures this week could help even more, officials say.
-
Two high-profile conservatives post video in support of Alberta NDP
Multiple Progressive Conservatives are making it known that they will not be voting for the United Conservative Party.
Northern Ontario
-
Armed masked men tied up employees, robbed business in Grey Highlands: OPP
Provincial police seek to identify two armed masked men accused of robbing a financial business in Grey Highlands.
-
Police investigating double homicide in Pembroke, Ont.
Two people are dead and a third person has life-threatening injuries after an overnight incident in Pembroke, Ont., northwest of Ottawa.
-
Roundabout construction will close part of Sudbury’s Maley Drive this summer
Road construction this summer on Maley Drive will include a new roundabout aimed at addressing the traffic bottleneck at the corner of Frood Road and Lasalle Boulevard.
London
-
Kids in vehicle, driver charged with impaired
Two children have been turned over to the care of a relative after the driver of a vehicle they were in was charged with multiple offences.
-
London woman charged with assaulting police officer
Officers responded to a business on Commissioners Road East near Adelaide Street South where a woman was trespassing and refused to leave.
-
Police training exercises in Goderich
Don’t be alarmed if you see an increased police presence or different police vehicles in Goderich on Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE AT 10:30
LIVE AT 10:30 | Winnipeg announcing measures to increase enforcement of derelict and vacant properties
The City of Winnipeg is set to announce initiatives on Tuesday morning to increase enforcement surrounding derelict and vacant properties.
-
-
Winnipeg police investigating assault on bus
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating an assault on a transit bus that sent one person to hospital last week.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada launches new verified traveller program at several airports
Canada is launching a new trusted-traveller program next month, the federal minister of transportation announced on Tuesday.
-
Sparks group adds Dragons' Den investors as Senators fans await ownership decision
As Ottawa Senators fans anxiously wait to find out who will own their hockey team, one of the bidders is continuing to add new investors to their lineup.
-
Cyclist struck on Prince of Wales Drive near Arboretum
A cyclist suffered minor injuries when a driver struck them with a vehicle near the Arboretum on Tuesday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Riders coaching staff expecting breakout season from former U of S Husky
Former University of Saskatchewan Huskies defensive back Nelson Lokombo is coming into his third CFL season with some added expectations.
-
Video farewell for Prince Albert police chief taken down following 'ongoing and persistent harassment'
A video posted to Twitter thanking former Prince Albert Police Chief Jonathan Bergen for his service was taken down Monday, following “persistent harassment.”
-
Fred Sasakamoose "Chief Thunderstick" National Hockey Championship draws Indigenous talent from across Canada
Forty hockey teams from every corner of the country are in Saskatoon. Once again competing in the Fred Sasakamoose "Chief Thunderstick" National Hockey Championship.
Vancouver
-
Rain dampens danger of wildfires in northeastern B.C., evacuation orders lifted
All evacuation orders related to wildfires in northeastern British Columbia have now been lifted or downgraded to evacuation alerts as heavy rain eases the fire danger.
-
Emergency officials keeping close eye on rising Fraser River
Emergency officials are keeping a close eye on the Fraser River as it continues to rise.
-
Doctors concerned more people using cannabis during pregnancy
Researchers say an increase in emergency room visits and hospitalizations related to cannabis use by pregnant women is raising concerns about risks including preterm labour, low birth weight and negative effects on the baby's developing brain.
Regina
-
Tribute concert memoralizes Pat Steel, long-time vocalist for Regina's Bob Moyer Big Band
It's a sound that once attracted huge crowds to dance halls across the country. The Bob Moyer Big Band first serenaded Regina audiences in the 1950s and is one of the few remaining from that era.
-
RCMP to reflect on painful history as Canada's police service on 150th anniversary
When Canada's founding leaders first conceived of a federal police service, history tells us it was merely an emergency measure, a contingency plan to enforce Canadian laws throughout what was then known as the North-West Territories.
-
2023 Cathedral Village Arts Festival kicks off in Regina
The 32nd annual Cathedral Villages Arts Festival opened with a splash Monday morning with its kick-off parade, officially starting a week of community activities and live performances.
Vancouver Island
-
Volunteer with disability strives to empower others to live positively
A B.C. man who lost use of left hand due to a childhood brain tumour helps others with disabilities and inspires his community to have a positive outlook on life.
-
Rain dampens danger of wildfires in northeastern B.C., evacuation orders lifted
All evacuation orders related to wildfires in northeastern British Columbia have now been lifted or downgraded to evacuation alerts as heavy rain eases the fire danger.
-
Fire engulfs Comox gas station after car hits fuel pump
Several people were forced flee their homes after a Comox gas station burst into flames Saturday evening.