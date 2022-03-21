N.S. lifts most COVID-19 restrictions, including masks; state of emergency ends
After nearly two years, Nova Scotia has ended its state of emergency and dropped most of its pandemic health restrictions.
As of Monday, Nova Scotians are no longer required to physically distance, gather in small groups, or wear masks in most indoor public spaces.
The province ended its state of emergency at 11:59 p.m. Sunday -- almost two years to the day after it was first declared on March 22, 2020.
The lifting of most COVID-19 restrictions took effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday.
WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?
- There are no longer any gathering limits or capacity limits
- Physical distancing is no longer required between people and groups
- Masks are no longer required in most indoor public places, including restaurants, theatres and stores
- Businesses and organizations across all sectors can resume full operations with no restrictions
- Special events, including festivals, sports, performances, meetings, training and faith ceremonies can resume in full
While gathering and capacity limits are no longer in effect, the Nova Scotia government is still encouraging residents to keep their social groups small and consistent.
The province is also encouraging residents to continue distancing when possible, and to wear a mask in indoor public places or crowded outdoor places.
While no longer mandated by the province, some businesses may still choose to require masking and distancing.
MASKS REMAIN IN HIGH-RISK SETTINGS, SCHOOLS
While most restrictions have been lifted, there are some exceptions.
Masks are still required in health-care settings, long-term care homes, adult residential centres, and other high-risk settings, such as provincial jails.
On Friday, public health said masks will remain mandatory for two more weeks in public schools and on school buses, citing the advice of a panel of pediatric health experts at the IWK Health Centre. The experts noted that while COVID-19 cases are trending downwards, the actual number of cases and hospitalizations in the province remains high.
Masks first became mandatory in most indoor public places in Nova Scotia on July 31, 2020.
COVID-19 CASE DATA, SYMPTOMS AND TESTING
The Nova Scotia government is reporting COVID-19 case data once a week. The last update was released on Friday. The next update is expected Thursday.
People with COVID-19 symptoms are still required to self-isolate, complete the online self-assessment, and book an appointment for testing.
People who are at increased risk for severe disease, live in congregate settings or are integral to keeping the health system running, are expected to book a PCR test.
All other Nova Scotians are urged to use rapid tests. People who test positive on a rapid test can book a PCR test to confirm the result.
People who test positive for COVID-19 are required to self-isolate for seven days from the date their symptoms first started, or from the date of their positive test if they don’t have any symptoms.
Nova Scotians are not required to notify contacts outside their household, but they are encouraged to do so.
Contacts of a positive case are not required to isolate as long as they have no symptoms and test negative for COVID-19, whether or not they live with the person who tested positive.
Nova Scotians are encouraged to keep rapid test kits at home. Rapid tests continue to be distributed through schools and are available at various locations in local communities.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country's south
A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in a remote mountainous area of southern China on Monday, officials said, setting off a forest fire visible from space in the country's worst air disaster in nearly a decade.
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
Ukrainian officials defiantly rejected a Russian demand that their forces in Mariupol lay down their arms and raise white flags Monday in exchange for safe passage out of the besieged port city.
What could a new COVID-19 variant look like? Here's what experts have to say
With COVID-19 restrictions lifting in provinces across the country, Canadians may be feeling as though aspects of their lives are starting to return to 'normal.' But experts warn that lifting long-standing measures such as physical distance and masking will not only increase transmission, but raise the chances that a new COVID-19 variant will emerge.
Pressure on Ottawa as CP Rail stoppage enters second day
The pressure is on in Ottawa today as a CP Rail work stoppage enters its second day. Industry leaders and politicians have urged Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan to end the labour dispute after 3,000 conductors, engineers and train and yard workers were off the job over the weekend.
Ontario lifts mask mandates in most public spaces including schools, retail settings
Face masks will no longer be required in schools, retail settings and most other indoor public spaces in Ontario beginning today.
'Horrific tragedy:' Two Belleville, Ont. girls killed in Florida crash
Two Belleville, Ont. girls have been killed in a crash that injured several other family members on a March Break vacation in Florida.
N.S. lifts most COVID-19 restrictions, including masks; state of emergency ends
After nearly two years, Nova Scotia has ended its state of emergency and dropped most of its pandemic health restrictions. As of Monday, Nova Scotians are no longer required to physically distance, gather in small groups, or wear masks in most indoor public spaces.
China has fully militarized at least 3 islands in South China Sea: U.S. admiral
China has fully militarized at least three of several islands it built in the disputed South China Sea, arming them with anti-ship and anti-aircraft missile systems, laser and jamming equipment, and fighter jets in an increasingly aggressive move that threatens all nations operating nearby, a top U.S. military commander said Sunday.
Inside the military junkyard recycling Russian weapons for Ukrainian use
A military junkyard in Kyiv is repairing equipment abandoned by or captured from Russian forces in order for it to be used by Ukrainian soldiers.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports 551 COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU admissions continue to drop
Ontario is reporting 551 patients in hospital due to COVID-19, as the number of patients in intensive care continues to decrease.
-
The federal government is auctioning off cheap items in Ontario. Here's what's for sale
The federal government is auctioning off a wide variety of items in Ontario, including everything from cars to old office chairs, and some have discounted prices.
-
Ontario lifts mask mandates in most public spaces including schools, retail settings
Face masks will no longer be required in schools, retail settings and most other indoor public spaces in Ontario beginning today.
Calgary
-
CP Rail work stoppage causes crippling effect to Canada's economy
A work stoppage at CP Rail is causing major disruptions to an already beleaguered supply chain as the union and company are blaming each other with no new deal in sight.
-
Nearly 14K signed up for UCP vote in April, 'logistics' details to come later
The number of United Conservative Party members registered to vote at a special meeting in April – when the political fate of party leader and Premier Jason Kenney will be decided – is now six times the capacity of the event's venue.
-
Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country's south
A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in a remote mountainous area of southern China on Monday, officials said, setting off a forest fire visible from space in the country's worst air disaster in nearly a decade.
Montreal
-
Man charged after random stabbing in Westmount, woman in hospital
A 42-year-old man is facing four charges after allegedly stabbing a woman in Westmount, Quebec on Sunday morning.
-
Judge orders Urgences-Sante managers to fulfill paramedic roles amid ongoing strike
Dozens of Urgences-Sante managers have been ordered by a Quebec judge to work paramedic shifts amid ongoing strikes in order to “maintain essential services,” according to a prominent healthcare union. About 1,000 Health and Social Service Union (FSSS-CSN) paramedics have been on strike for months demanding more predictable schedules and reduced periods of “on-call” availability, according to the union.
-
Quebec adds five new COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations climb over 1,000
Quebec is reporting five more COVID-19 deaths and a slight bump in the number of hospitalizations on Monday.
Edmonton
-
Nearly 14K signed up for UCP vote in April, 'logistics' details to come later
The number of United Conservative Party members registered to vote at a special meeting in April – when the political fate of party leader and Premier Jason Kenney will be decided – is now six times the capacity of the event's venue.
-
Oilers hoping to continue NHL's best winning streak at Avalanche
Things were looking a little dire for the Edmonton Oilers two weeks ago. Edmonton just lost its third straight and was in the midst of 2-5-1 stretch, but fortunes changed quickly for the storied franchise.
-
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
Ukrainian officials defiantly rejected a Russian demand that their forces in Mariupol lay down their arms and raise white flags Monday in exchange for safe passage out of the besieged port city.
Northern Ontario
-
Body of missing man found, ATV went through ice
It was a tragic end to a search for a missing man in Huntsville, Ont., on Sunday when a body was recovered from a nearby lake.
-
Ontario's mask mandate for most sectors ends Monday. Here's where you will still need one
This is where you'll need to continue wearing a mask and where you'll be allowed to go without one in Ontario as of March 21.
-
Timmins issues precautionary boil water advisory for Porcupine area
After a water main broke, the City of Timmins and Porcupine Health Unit are recommending residents in the Porcupine area, including behind the Porcupine Mall, boil municipal water for at least a minute for drinking water purposes Monday.
London
-
Some masks, and some smiles seen as schools drops mandate
Inside London’s Lord Elgin Public School Monday morning, it was a sight not seen in two years: maskless students.
-
Sarnia, Ont. police seize $25k in cocaine and cash during raid
Two people from the Greater Toronto Area are facing drug trafficking charges after a bust by Sarnia police over the weekend.
-
OPP identify man killed in Zorra Township collision
The person killed in a collision northwest of Woodstock Friday afternoon has been identified by police.
Winnipeg
-
'An absolute disaster': Group fearful over impact of CP Rail work stoppage on businesses
One trade association is expressing its concern over the impact that the CP Rail work stoppage will have on businesses.
-
'It was our word against theirs': 50th anniversary of infamous World Curling Championship win for Manitoba team
It was 50 years ago that one of curling’s most infamous moments took place and at the centre was a Manitoba team, led by skip Orest Meluschuk.
-
Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country's south
A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in a remote mountainous area of southern China on Monday, officials said, setting off a forest fire visible from space in the country's worst air disaster in nearly a decade.
Ottawa
-
'Horrific tragedy:' Two Belleville, Ont. girls killed in Florida crash
Two Belleville, Ont. girls have been killed in a crash that injured several other family members on a March Break vacation in Florida.
-
Masks no longer mandatory in many Ottawa indoor settings
The Ontario government has lifted the mandatory mask requirements for many places, including gyms, malls, restaurants, bars, grocery stores and within public elementary and secondary schools.
-
Eastern Ontario girls, 14, charged with counselling suicide
Two 14-year-old girls south of Ottawa have been charged with counselling suicide after an investigation into criminal harassment, police said Monday.
Saskatoon
-
U of S Huskies women's basketball win Canada West Championship
The University of Saskatchewan Huskies women's basketball team have taken home the gold, defeating the Winnipeg Wesmem at the Canada West Championship in Saskatoon Saturday night.
-
First official day of spring in Saskatoon begins with cloud and rain
After a few days of melting snow under the sun, the first day of spring in Saskatoon brought rain clouds, making for a less than ideal Sunday.
-
Government wants quick resolution to CP Rail work stoppage, labour minister says
The work stoppage at CP Rail could not have come at a worse time for Canadians and the government wants a deal to end the impasse immediately, said federal Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan.
Vancouver
-
'None of us want to be here': Strike action begins for CP Rail workers
Strike action is now underway for Canadian Pacific Railway workers after the company and the union representing employees failed to reach an agreement over the weekend.
-
Train cars derail in North Vancouver, no dangerous goods released
Emergency crews were called Sunday evening after a train derailed in North Vancouver.
-
Police investigating 'suspicious circumstance' at Richmond business
Mounties said the person who called them was in a "parent monitoring room" at the business "when she observed a man allegedly pulling down a young child's pants."
Regina
-
Pressure on Ottawa as CP Rail stoppage enters second day
The pressure is on in Ottawa today as a CP Rail work stoppage enters its second day. Industry leaders and politicians have urged Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan to end the labour dispute after 3,000 conductors, engineers and train and yard workers were off the job over the weekend.
-
Sask. Rate Review Panel to host public meetings
The Saskatchewan Rate Review Panel is hosting in person, as well as virtual meetings, in Regina and Saskatoon as part of its review of SaskPower’s 2022 and 2023 Rate Application.
-
What could a new COVID-19 variant look like? Here's what experts have to say
With COVID-19 restrictions lifting in provinces across the country, Canadians may be feeling as though aspects of their lives are starting to return to 'normal.' But experts warn that lifting long-standing measures such as physical distance and masking will not only increase transmission, but raise the chances that a new COVID-19 variant will emerge.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | B.C. Supreme Court to hear lawsuit over First Nation's land rights, logging
Members of a Vancouver Island First Nation have travelled to Vancouver to mark the start of a lawsuit that asks the court to recognize the nation's rights and title and put a stop to logging on the land they are claiming.
-
Former UVic soccer star who inspired cancer fundraiser has died
Mackenzie Rigg, a University of Victoria alumnus who helped raise more than $120,000 for brain tumour research after being diagnosed with stage four brain cancer in August 2020, has died.
-
Oysters sold in B.C. recalled over possible norovirus contamination, illnesses reported: Health Canada
Specific varieties of oysters sold in B.C. were recalled due to possible norovirus contamination, Health Canada said in an alert.