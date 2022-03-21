N.S. lifts most COVID-19 restrictions, including masks; state of emergency ends

HALIFAX -

After nearly two years, Nova Scotia has ended its state of emergency and dropped most of its pandemic health restrictions.

As of Monday, Nova Scotians are no longer required to physically distance, gather in small groups, or wear masks in most indoor public spaces.

The province ended its state of emergency at 11:59 p.m. Sunday -- almost two years to the day after it was first declared on March 22, 2020.

The lifting of most COVID-19 restrictions took effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?

There are no longer any gathering limits or capacity limits

Physical distancing is no longer required between people and groups

Masks are no longer required in most indoor public places, including restaurants, theatres and stores

Businesses and organizations across all sectors can resume full operations with no restrictions

Special events, including festivals, sports, performances, meetings, training and faith ceremonies can resume in full

While gathering and capacity limits are no longer in effect, the Nova Scotia government is still encouraging residents to keep their social groups small and consistent.

The province is also encouraging residents to continue distancing when possible, and to wear a mask in indoor public places or crowded outdoor places.

While no longer mandated by the province, some businesses may still choose to require masking and distancing.

MASKS REMAIN IN HIGH-RISK SETTINGS, SCHOOLS

While most restrictions have been lifted, there are some exceptions.

Masks are still required in health-care settings, long-term care homes, adult residential centres, and other high-risk settings, such as provincial jails.

On Friday, public health said masks will remain mandatory for two more weeks in public schools and on school buses, citing the advice of a panel of pediatric health experts at the IWK Health Centre. The experts noted that while COVID-19 cases are trending downwards, the actual number of cases and hospitalizations in the province remains high.

Masks first became mandatory in most indoor public places in Nova Scotia on July 31, 2020.

COVID-19 CASE DATA, SYMPTOMS AND TESTING

The Nova Scotia government is reporting COVID-19 case data once a week. The last update was released on Friday. The next update is expected Thursday.

People with COVID-19 symptoms are still required to self-isolate, complete the online self-assessment, and book an appointment for testing.

People who are at increased risk for severe disease, live in congregate settings or are integral to keeping the health system running, are expected to book a PCR test.

All other Nova Scotians are urged to use rapid tests. People who test positive on a rapid test can book a PCR test to confirm the result.

People who test positive for COVID-19 are required to self-isolate for seven days from the date their symptoms first started, or from the date of their positive test if they don’t have any symptoms.

Nova Scotians are not required to notify contacts outside their household, but they are encouraged to do so.

Contacts of a positive case are not required to isolate as long as they have no symptoms and test negative for COVID-19, whether or not they live with the person who tested positive.

Nova Scotians are encouraged to keep rapid test kits at home. Rapid tests continue to be distributed through schools and are available at various locations in local communities.