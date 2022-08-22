N.S. man, 18, killed in two-vehicle collision in Upper Big Tracadie
An 18-year-old man from Beaver Bank, N.S., has died after a car and SUV collided in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S., over the weekend.
Antigonish and Guysborough RCMP, along with firefighters and paramedics, responded to the two-vehicle collision on Highway 16 around 7:15 a.m. Saturday.
Police say the 18-year-old driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 41-year-old man, who was the driver of the SUV, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.
'I thought I might die at home': Canada's health-care system is crumbling, experts say
A Nova Scotia woman who suffered excruciating pain for 36 hours with no ambulance available is just one example of how Canada's health-care system, hugely overburdened and struggling amid worker shortages, needs desperate attention, experts say.
N.S. shooting inquiry: Senior RCMP member learned of killer's replica car in the news
The former RCMP commanding officer in Nova Scotia has told the inquiry into the April 2020 mass shooting that she first saw the killer's replica police cruiser in a news report before she went to work on the second day of the rampage.
Three people killed in fiery Brampton, Ont. car crash were teenage siblings: police
The three people killed in a fiery Brampton car crash on Saturday were teenage siblings.
Russia blames Ukraine for daughter of Putin ally's car bombing death
Russia's top counterintelligence agency on Monday blamed Ukrainian spy services for organizing the killing of the daughter of a leading Russian nationalist ideologue in a car bombing just outside Moscow.
'There's no stopping': Family of boy treated for rare genetic disease looks to cure others
After a Toronto boy became the first person to receive a new gene therapy to treat the rare genetic disease spastic paraplegia type 50 or SPG50 earlier this year, his family hopes to connect sick children around the world with the treatment too.
10 injured, 2 dead after driver crashes into West Vancouver wedding
Ten people were hospitalized and two others reportedly died after a driver crashed into a wedding party in West Vancouver Saturday night.
Majority of Canadians say they have cut spending in recent months: survey
The majority of Canadians say they have cut spending in recent months, and two thirds of Canadians say they are stressed about money, according to an Angus Reid Institute survey.
New generation of farmers face rising costs of land, climate change
As an entire generation of farmers reach retirement age, increasing costs, inflation and climate change make it increasingly difficult for young farmers to break into the industry.
Toronto police release photos of woman believed to have been kidnapped
Toronto police continue to look for a woman who they believe was kidnapped in Scarborough last week, releasing photos of her on Sunday to ask the public for help identifying her.
BREAKING | Burnt human remains in shallow grave discovered in Pickering, Ont.
Homicide investigators have been called in after a person in Pickering, Ont. discovered burnt human remains in a shallow grave, police say.
Toronto Island ferry service reduced for rest of summer following weekend crash
Ferry service to Toronto Island will be reduced for the rest of the summer following a weekend collision at the downtown terminal that injured a dozen people.
'I heard a bunch of gunshots': Police probe shooting in Penbrooke Meadows
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the southeast neighbourhood of Penbrooke Meadows Sunday evening.
City to undertake new traffic calming measures on John Laurie Blvd. NW
The city of Calgary is holding two information sessions for northwest residents about incoming changes to John Laurie Boulevard NW.
WEATHER | Showers, cooler temperatures in Calgary this week
Let's give the heat warnings a week off; cooler, showers on the way.
Tens of thousands still without power after weekend storm in Quebec
Hydro-Quebec says it is working hard to restore service to tens of thousands of households who lost power over the weekend. The widespread outages were caused by falling trees and lightning that accompanied the severe thunderstorms that moved across Quebec on Sunday.
-
A second young Inuk woman has died this week after being struck on a Montreal highway
For the second time this week, a young Inuk woman was struck and killed on a Montreal-area highway in the early hours of the morning.
-
Man accused of flashing young girl in park arrested in Laval
A 55-year-old man accused of flashing a young girl at a park in Laval has been arrested by police.
'Really exceptional': Edmonton restaurant receives high praise from New York Times reporter
A local restaurant is basking in renewed fanfare after being featured in a national newsletter sent by the New York Times. Canadian correspondent Ian Austen documented his experiences of eating at Bistro Praha in a recent edition of The New York Times online Canada Letter Newsletter.
-
Highway 28 traffic affected by crash
Traffic is being rerouted on Highway 28 north of Edmonton because of a crash.
-
Dollar Tree on Calgary Trail ordered to close after failing health inspection
The Dollar Tree store on Calgary Trail has been ordered to close by Alberta Health Services after an inspection found rodent feces and urine on shelving surfaces with food and consumer products and in the back storage area.
Bright light spotted moving across night sky over Ottawa
Gary Boyle, the Backyard Astronomer, tells CTV News Ottawa the bright line of light moving across the sky was a Starlink train. The Starlink train is a chain of satellites launched by SpaceX.
-
Young bear found with broken legs along highway saved
A young bear is on the road to recovery after being found along the side of a highway in Parry Sound, suffering two broken front legs.
Ruling expected in Herbert Hildebrandt assault trial
Justice Mark Poland will make a ruling Monday on the assault trial involving Herbert Hildebrandt. Earlier this month, court heard testimony about a day in December 2020 where Hildebrandt was charged with pushing 84-year-old, Jack Dykxhoorn.
-
Alleged drunk driver strikes parked car: Police
A Sarnia man is charged after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a parked car while pulling over during a traffic stop, according to police. On Saturday, a man was refused service at the Beer Store on Confederation Street due to his 'state of sobriety,' according to police. When the man left the store, employees immediately called police.
-
Premiers of Ontario, N.S., N.B., P.E.I. to meet Monday for health-care summit
The premiers of Ontario, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and P.E.I. will meet in Moncton on Monday for a summit to discuss Canada's struggling health-care system.
Winnipeg car crash leaves one person in critical condition
One person was taken to hospital in critical condition on Monday morning following a car crash on Kimberly Avenue.
-
new | Eileen Clarke, who quit cabinet over a Manitoba premier's comments, plans to retire
A Manitoba politician who resigned from cabinet over controversial remarks by former premier Brian Pallister says she is planning to retire.
'Kind of a small miracle:' Winnipeg-born actor at the helm of art auction for Ukraine
Olena Kayinska was forced to put down her paintbrush at the end of February. The Ukrainian artist was in the middle of a project when Russian troops invaded her country, prompting her to leave her studio and stay with her mother.
LGBTQ2S+ advocates raise concerns about Ottawa school trustee candidates
Two candidates for Ottawa Carleton District School Board trustee in this fall's municipal election are being criticized by LGBTQ2S+ advocates for alleged transphobic remarks on social media.
-
Eastern Ontario hospital resumes full emergency services
An Eastern Ontario hospital has resumed 24-hour emergency services after operating on reduced hours for several weeks due to staffing shortages.
-
Ottawa fire crews rescue person stranded in LRT station elevator
Ottawa fire crews worked quickly to rescue a woman trapped inside an elevator at the Parliament LRT station on Sunday.
Dream experience for Sask. boy with heart condition.
A seven year old Saskatoon boy who was born with half a heart got the chance of a lifetime on Tuesday when he threw out the first pitch at a Toronto Blue Jays game.
-
Man found dead at Saskatchewan Beach: Southey RCMP
A man was found dead in the water near Saskatchewan Beach, Southey RCMP reported.
-
Team Sask. chooses closing ceremony flag bearer for 2022 Canada Summer Games
Logan Reider, a dual sport athlete from Saskatoon, was selected as Team Sask’s flag bearer for the closing ceremony of the 2022 Canada Summer Games at Niagara Falls.
3-alarm fire tears through 4 buildings in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
Nearly 100 people are now displaced after a three-alarm fire broke out in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.
-
B.C. strike: Overtime ban declared for BCGEU members as job action escalates
A union that represents thousands of public service employees escalated its ongoing job action and declared an overtime ban Monday morning.
-
Highway 1 in Abbotsford partially closed, bridge damaged after impaired driver crashed: police
A section of Highway 1 was closed in Abbotsford early Monday morning and a bridge damaged after crash.
-
Regina fire crews respond to blaze at vacant home; investigation underway
Regina fire crews responded to a blaze at a vacant home early on Monday morning.
-
'Free to be themselves': Inclusivity, creativity and talent on display at Regina Expo
Its been a long two years of waiting for fans of the Regina Expo, but the event finally made its return to the Queen City bringing with it some creative costumes.
Island Mountie disciplined for sending inappropriate texts, memes to estranged wife
A Vancouver Island Mountie was docked 20 days' pay, ordered to receive counselling and recommended for a transfer after sending 45 inappropriate text messages to his estranged wife over a period of two years.
-
Quadra Island welcomes other B.C. Gulf Islands for first official Pride celebration
A colourful crowd emitting bursts of laughter and bubbles assembled at the elementary school on Quadra Island as the small B.C. coastal community gathered to celebrate the Discovery Islands' first Pride event on Sunday. The festival celebrating 2SLGBTQ+ people and allies on Quadra, Cortes, Read and other neighbouring B.C. islands got underway at noon sharp.
-
Feds contributing $3.4M for new community hall for Vancouver Island First Nation
A Vancouver Island First Nation will receive $3.4 million from the federal government to support the construction of a new community hall.