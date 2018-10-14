

CTV Atlantic





SYDNEY, N.S. -- A 19-year-old man is facing a number of assault charges after an altercation left another man seriously injured in Sydney, Cape Breton Saturday night

Cape Breton Regional Police say they were called to the area of Rockcliff Crescent just after midnight, and located the suspect a short distance from where the incident took place.

A 17-year-old man was transported to Cape Breton Hospital by EHS and is said to be facing serious injuries.

The suspect will appear in Sydney Provincial Court on Monday where he will face charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

The investigation into the incident it ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact Cape Breton Regional Police Services at 902-563-5151 or Crime Stoppers 1 902-562-8477.