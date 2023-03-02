N.S. man, 21, arrested on 5 outstanding warrants from Halifax and Truro police

A 21-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing multiple theft charges after Halifax Regional Police arrested him on five outstanding warrants.

The force’s quick response unit arrested him while officers were investigating a separate matter on Wednesday around 8:35 p.m.

They say he was wanted on four arrest warrants from Halifax Regional Police and one warrant for an incident investigated by the Truro Police Service.

In a Jan. 22 incident. Police allege the man refused to stop for officers and was driving dangerously near Bayers Road in Halifax. They say he was arrested but later skipped a court date.

On April 27, police say he was arrested and charged in relation to a drug trafficking investigation in Halifax and again didn’t show up to court.

On Sept. 27, police say he stole merchandise from a Kent Building Supplies in Halifax. They say he stole more merchandise from a Toys “R” Us in Dartmouth, N.S., on Oct. 13.

Officers had been looking for him since.

Tyler James MacKeigan, 21, was due in Halifax provincial court Thursday to answer for the missed court dates and to face new charges of: