HALIFAX -- A 22-year-old man has died following an collision on Nova Scotia Highway 101 early Tuesday morning.

Windsor RCMP says at approximately 12:25 a.m. on June 1, officers were called to the scene of a serious two-vehicle collision near Exit 7 on Highway 101, near Falmouth, N.S.

Police say a pick-up truck had been travelling eastbound, lost control and veered sideways into the path of an oncoming tractor trailer.

The driver of the pick-up truck, a 22-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the tractor trailer was uninjured.

Highway 101 between Exits 6 and 8 was closed for several hours Tuesday, as a collision reconstructionist attended the scene.