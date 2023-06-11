N.S. man, 23, charged after fatal crash in Pictou County
Police have charged a 23-year-old man following a fatal single-vehicle crash in McLellans Brook, N.S.
Pictou County District RCMP, fire, and EHS responded to a report of a crash on Brookville Road Saturday at about 4:10 a.m.
“Officers learned that a brown Honda CRV was travelling on Brookville Rd. when it left the road and rolled before coming to rest,” said Cpl. Chris Marshall in a news release Sunday.
Police say there were two passengers in the CRV at the time of the crash, a 23-year-old Trenton woman and a 23-year-old Stellarton man. Both passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, the driver, a 23-year-old Hillside man, was uninjured.
“RCMP officers noted that the driver was displaying signs of impairment. The driver provided a sample of breath into an Approved Screening Device, which registered a "Fail,’ reads the news release.
Police say the driver was subsequently arrested for impaired operation causing death and was taken to the Pictou Detachment where he was given an opportunity to provide samples of breath into an approved instrument. According to police, the driver refused.
Refusal carries the same penalties as impaired operation charges.
Terry Robert McGrath has been charged with:
- two counts of impaired operation of a conveyance causing death
- two counts of refusal to comply with a demand after an accident resulting in death
McGrath was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Pictou provincial court on Sept. 5, at 9:30 a.m.
An RCMP collision reconstructionist was called to the scene to assist with the investigation.
Correction
This story has been updated to correct the spelling of McLellans Brook.
