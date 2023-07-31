N.S. man, 26, charged after collision in Brighton

A 26-year-old man has been charged following a two-vehicle crash in Brighton, N.S.

RCMP says officers responded to multiple reports of a two-vehicle collision on Hwy. 101 in Brighton, N.S., on July 27 at approximately 3:50 p.m.

Upon arriving on scene, officers say they learned that a Volkswagen Jetta was travelling east on Highway 101, when it crossed the centerline and collided with a Chevrolet Sonic that had been heading west. Both vehicles suffered serious damage, but no one was seriously injured. As a result of the collision, Highway 101 was closed for a short period of time, but was quickly reopened.

RCMP say they observed that the driver of the Jetta was displaying signs of impairment. The driver was arrested for impaired operation and underwent a drug expert evaluation at the Digby RCMP detachment. Officers were also alerted to the possible presence of a firearm in the Jetta, which was secured. RCMP officers obtained a search warrant for the Jetta and located a prohibited firearm.

Jamie Avery D’entremont, 26, of Meteghan, has been charged with impaired operation of a conveyance, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm while prohibited, possession of a prohibited firearm in a motor vehicle, careless use of a firearm and failure to comply with a probation order.

D’entremont has been remanded into custody and will appear in Digby Provincial Court on August 1.

