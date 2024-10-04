ATLANTIC
    • N.S. man, 28, dies after motorcycle crash in Guysborough County

    An RCMP patrol vehicle is seen in this file photo. An RCMP patrol vehicle is seen in this file photo.
    A man has died following a motorcycle crash in Lincolnville, N.S., Thursday afternoon.

    RCMP, fire and ambulance crews responded to the crash on Highway 16 near Lincolnville Loop around 2:35 p.m.

    Police say the motorcycle left the highway and hit a culvert.

    The rider, a 28-year-old man from Boylston, was pronounced dead at the scene.

    A portion of Highway 16 was closed for several hours while a collision reconstructionist attended the scene. It has since reopened.

    Police say their investigation is ongoing.

