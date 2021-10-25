N.S. man, 31, charged with sexual offences involving luring of young girls

HALIFAX -

A 31-year-old man from Clarksville, N.S. has been charged with several sexual offences relating to the luring of young girls.

East Hants District RCMP says on Oct. 17, police received a complaint that a man was luring female youth to an area and was assaulting and sexually assaulting them.

On Oct. 22, officers from the RCMP and Nova Scotia Human Trafficking Unit executed a search warrant at a home in Clarksville, N.S.

Police say 31-year-old Robert Joseph Desutter of Clarksville, was arrested at the home without incident and charged with the following:

sexual assault

sexual interference

two counts of sexual exploitation

two counts of luring a child

two counts of obtaining sexual services for consideration

two counts of procuring sexual services

assault

Desutter was remanded into custody over the weekend and was scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.