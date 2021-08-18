HALIFAX -- Police in Nova Scotia are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday night in the Annapolis Valley.

Kings District RCMP says at approximately 7 p.m. on August 17, police responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 221 in Grafton, N.S.

Emergency crews attended the scene and determined that a car had been travelling north on Black Rock Road, when it entered the intersection with Highway 221 and struck a motorcycle that had been travelling east.

The motorcycle rider, a 52-year-old man from Lakeville, N.S. was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, a 40-year-old man from Waterville, and a female passenger both suffered minor injuries and were transported to hospital by ambulance.

Highway 221 was closed for approximately seven hours as a collision reconstructionist attended the scene, but has since reopened.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.