HALIFAX -- A 53-year-old man from Yarmouth County, N.S., has died following a single-vehicle crash in the community on Monday morning.

At approximately 8:40 a.m. on May 10, Yarmouth Rural RCMP officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Melbourne Road, in Yarmouth County.

Police attended the scene and found a damaged pickup truck that had left the roadway, gone into a ditch and rolled onto its side.

The driver and lone occupant of the truck, a 53-year-old man from Yarmouth County, was located trapped underneath the truck and was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

RCMP say a collision reconstructionist attended the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.