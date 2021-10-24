N.S. man, 54, airlifted to hospital after serious collision

HALIFAX -

A 54-year-old man from Colchester County, N.S. is in hospital with serious injuries following a serious collision on a highway in Wallace Bay, N.S. on Saturday morning.

Cumberland County RCMP says at approximately 6:50 a.m. on Oct. 23, emergency crews responded to a report of a collision on Highway 6 in Wallace Bay.

Police say that the car was driving east on Highway 6 when it left the road and landed in a ditch.

The driver and lone occupant of the car, a 54-year-old man from Colchester County, suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital by ambulance, before being airlifted to hospital in Halifax by LifeFlight.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the road was closed for a number of hours but has since reopened. The investigation is ongoing.