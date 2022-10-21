N.S. man, 55, charged in alleged sexual assault of woman, 19

A man from Lower Truro, N.S., is facing multiple charges in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a woman earlier this year.

On July 25, Colchester County District RCMP received a report of a sexual assault at a motel in Lower Truro.

During their investigation, police determined a 55-year-old man had allegedly sexually assaulted a 19-year-old woman.

Police were also investigating the same man for breach of conditions involving internet use. Investigators executed a search warrant a motel on Truro Heights Road in connection with that investigation on Thursday.

Police say they arrested Gerald Paul Ward and seized computers, tablets, phones, other electronic devices, and documents.

Ward has been charged with the following:

sexual assault

obtaining sexual services for consideration

failure to comply with a prohibition order

two counts of failure to comply with conditions of a release order

Ward has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Truro provincial court on Wednesday.