N.S. man, 57, faces child pornography charges after home search: RCMP
A 57-year-old man is facing child pornography charges after investigators searched a home in Middleton, N.S., according to an RCMP news release.
The search stems from a tip to RCMP sometime between January and October 2022 from the National Child Exploitation Crime Centre about child pornography being shared on a social media application, the release says.
The RCMP Internet Child Internet Exploitation Unit executed a search warrant at the home on Thursday, with help from several other units.
Police say Barrie Gordon Horsefall of Middleton was arrested at the home without incident. He faces two charges of possession of child pornography and one charge of transmitting child pornography.
He was released from custody on conditions, including that he not enter playgrounds, daycares, schools, swimming pools or anywhere where a person under the age of 18 years is present or expected to be present.
Horsefall is due in Annapolis Royal provincial court on March 6 at 9:30 a.m.
