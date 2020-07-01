CAPE BRETON, N.S. -- A Nova Scotia man is dead after an incident Wednesday morning on Lake Ainslie in Cape Breton.

Inverness District RCMP say they responded to a call about an overturned personal watercraft vehicle shortly after 9 a.m.

An unidentified 58-year-old man from Port Hawkesbury, N.S., was found unresponsive in the water about 100 metres from shore.

Police say the man was wearing a life-vest and was alone at the time of the incident.

First responders attended to him at a nearby campground but the man was declared dead at the scene.

Police say their investigation into what happened is ongoing and that they do not suspect foul play.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 1, 2020.