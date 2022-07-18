N.S. man, 64, killed in ATV crash in Colchester County

A man has died after he crashed his all-terrain vehicle in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.

The RCMP responded to the crash near Gray Road in Debert, N.S., before 3 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the man had been driving his ATV in a gravel pit when he rolled the vehicle while negotiating a turn.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released, but police say the 64-year-old man was from Lower Debert, N.S.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.