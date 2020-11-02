HALIFAX -- A 65-year-old Inverness, N.S. man is dead after a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in Cape Breton.

RCMP say at approximately 8:10 a.m. on Nov 2, officers were called to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 105 near in South Haven, N.S.

RCMP, Fire and EHS attended the scene and found a pickup truck and a car with extensive front-end damage to both vehicles.

The driver and lone occupant of the car, a 65-year-old man from Inverness was pronounced deceased at the scene. His name has not been released.

EHS transported the two occupants of the pickup both men to hospital with undetermined injury.

A collision re-constructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing. Police say there was heavy rain and high winds with a lot of water on the roadway at the time of the collision.

Highway 105 remains closed in both directions and is expected to remain so until later this afternoon.