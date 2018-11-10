

CTV Atlantic





YARMOUTH, N.S. -- A Nova Scotia man is facing a number of charges after he allegedly pulled a woman from her vehicle, robbed her, and then sped away in her vehicle.

RCMP in Yarmouth responded to the parking lot of a local grocery store just before noon Friday after a passerby said they had witnessed a 67-year-old woman being pulled from her car and robbed.

Police allege the 24-year-old man approached the woman, pulled her out of her vehicle and threw her to the ground before taking her purse and cell phone and then speeding off in her vehicle. She was treated by EHS at the scene for minor injuries.

Police say the suspect struck another vehicle on Starrs Road and continued towards Arcadia on Highway 3 where he nearly struck a worker at a road construction site.

The man continued towards Tusket before crashing on highway 308. Police say he then took off into the woods.

The suspect later surrendered to the police and was arrested. Police say he showed signs of drug impairment, but refused a test.

Gary Junior Wamboldt of Upper Lahave is facing a number of charges, including robbery with violence, theft of a motor vehicle, drug-impaired driving, failing to comply with a drug recognition expert demand, failing to remain at the scene of a collision, three counts of breach of condition and two counts of dangerous driving.

He will remain in custody and is scheduled to appear in Yarmouth Provincial Court on Tuesday.