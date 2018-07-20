

CTV Atlantic





A 52-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting two clients during massage therapy sessions at a wellness centre in Nova Scotia.

East Hants District RCMP started investigating the alleged incidents at the wellness centre on Highway 2 after a woman came forward on July 9.

She told police she had been sexually assaulted on two different occasions two years ago during massage therapy sessions at the centre.

After she came forward, police say another alleged victim reported a similar incident.

Martin Huybers of Upper Nine Mile River, N.S., was arrested Wednesday and charged with three counts of sexual assault.

He is due to appear in Shubenacadie provincial court on Aug. 27.

The RCMP say there may be additional victims and they are asking anyone who feels they may have been victimized to contact them.