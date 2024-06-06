ATLANTIC
    • N.S. man arrested after allegedly smashing into police vehicles in stolen truck, fleeing from police in P.E.I.

    An RCMP officer drives a police vehicle in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck An RCMP officer drives a police vehicle in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    A Nova Scotia man has been arrested after police say he smashed into RCMP vehicles with a stolen truck Thursday morning.

    East Prince RCMP were called to a parking lot on Blue Shank Road in Kelvin Grove, P.E.I., for a suspicious person complaint around 5 a.m.

    Police located a man sleeping in a pickup truck, according to a news release from RCMP.

    Officers were able to identify the truck was stolen from Nova Scotia's Cumberland County.

    The news release says police set up spike belts and positioned their vehicles to block the truck.

    While trying to arrest the man, police deployed a conducted energy weapon.

    "The man smashed the truck into the police cars damaging two RCMP SUVs and passed over the spike belts resulting in the deflation of the truck tires," reads the news release.

    "He fled the scene in the truck and it was located a short distance away in some trees behind a residence."

    Police say a K9 unit helped locate and arrest the accused.

    As a result, the accused was bitten by the police dog, according to the RCMP.

    Police are investigating items located in the truck that are believed to be stolen.

    The accused was scheduled to appear in court Thursday to face charges in relation to the incident.

