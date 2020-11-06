HALIFAX -- A 54-year-old man from East Dalhousie, N.S. is facing charges following a threats complaint Wednesday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say at 9 a.m. on Nov. 4, officers responded to a threats complaint at a residence in East Dalhousie.

Police say a male made threatening statements, and allegedly left his home and fired a rifle nearby.

No one was physically injured during the incidents.

Police located the suspect a short time later and arrested him without incident. A search of a home resulted in the seizure of five firearms and ammunition.

Larry Glenwood Zink, 54, of East Dalhousie, is facing the following charges.

Carless use of a firearm

Uttering threats

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Five counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

Five counts of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Zink was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Kentville Provincial Court on January 13, 2021.