N.S. man arrested after weapon, drugs seized from vehicle in Digby County: RCMP

A 23-year-old Nova Scotia man has been charged after drugs and a weapon were seized during a traffic stop in Digby County.

Digby RCMP were on the way to a non-emergency call when they saw a Ford Taurus on Highway 1 near Exit 27 with no license plate displayed.

When police stopped the vehicle, they identified the driver as Chanse Vancolpitts of Middle Sackville, N.S., who was on conditions to not be in Digby County.

Police say Vancolpitts was arrested for breaching his conditions.

During the arrest, police say officers noticed a collapsible baton on the rear seat of the vehicle.

Following a further search of the vehicle and Vancolpitts, police seized a quantity of what they believe to be cocaine.

Vancolpitts has been charged with:

possession for the purpose of trafficking

possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose

five counts of failure to comply with undertaking

He was remanded into custody and appeared in Digby provincial court on Tuesday.

Vancolpitts was released on conditions and is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 7 at 9:30 a.m.

