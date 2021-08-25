HALIFAX -- A 27-year-old man from Stellarton, N.S. has been arrested and charged after police say they found illegal cigarettes in the vehicle he was driving.

Around 1:10 a.m. on Tuesday, the Pictou District RCMP say they stopped a vehicle on Holland Lane in Plymouth, N.S. for having an obstructed licence plate.

Police say the driver identified himself and began looking for the registration for the vehicle when the officer observed illegal cigarettes in the vehicle.

The driver was arrested without incident, according to police.

Upon further investigation, police say they discovered the driver was also in possession of firearms and drugs. As a result, a shotgun, a rifle, suspected methamphetamine, illegal cigarettes, ammunition, a cellphone and cash were seized, according to police.

Michael Daniel MacNeil has been remanded into custody. He is scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on Aug. 6 on multiple charges, including: