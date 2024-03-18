N.S. man arrested following alleged assault, flight from peace officers

Nova Scotia RCMP has arrested a man following an alleged assault and flight from peace officers on Saturday.

Police say they responded to a report of an assault on a peace officer around 10:52 p.m.

According to a Monday news release, police say they learned through the investigation that a red Silverado had been stopped by Fisheries and Oceans Canada officers in the Tantallon area in relation to the Fisheries Act.

During the stop, the vehicle allegedly fled in the direction of the officers, but nobody was hurt in the incident.

Halifax Regional Police officers found the vehicle on Highway 102 at around 11:20 p.m., where a traffic stop was initiated by both agencies.

The driver of the vehicle, a 34-year-old man, and the passenger, a 21-year-old man, both from Parrsboro, N.S., were arrested.

The driver was released on conditions, and is set to appear in Halifax provincial court on May 16 to face the charges of:

assault of a peace officer

assault with a weapon

flight from a peace officer

resisting a peace officer

The passenger of the vehicle was released without charge.

Police are still asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 902-490-5020, or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-84777.

