

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia RCMP have arrested a Smiths Cove, N.S. man for child pornography offences.

On May 16, the RCMP's Provincial Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit searched a home in Smiths Cove, N.S.

Patrick Thibault, 21, was arrested at the home without incident.

Police say they were directed to the residence after they were contacted by the Walworth County Sherriff's Office in Wisconsin, U.S.A.

A 12-year old victim and a parent reported the girl had been exploited online. Through a combined effort, law-enforcement agencies in the U.S. and Canada were able to determine that the suspect lived in Smiths Cove.

Thibault has been charged with luring a child, sexual exploitation of a young person, and possession of child pornography.

He has been released by on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on June 26.