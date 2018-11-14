

CTV Atlantic





A man is facing impaired driving charges after he allegedly fled the scenes of two collisions in the Chester, N.S. area.

The RCMP responded to a report of a hit-and-run collision around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say a sports car had collided with another vehicle on Highway 3 in East Chester and then fled the scene towards Chester.

Police say no one was injured, but the vehicle that was struck sustained considerable damage.

As RCMP officers were responding to the call, they received a second 911 call reporting that a vehicle had left the road, not far from the location of the first collision.

When officers arrived, they found debris on the highway and a vehicle overturned on its roof in the ditch.

Police say the vehicle had destroyed a fence and severed the top off a spruce tree before landing on its roof in the ditch.

Investigators believe the vehicle is the same one involved in the first collision.

A witness told police that two men had gotten out of the vehicle and fled into the woods, while a third man stayed in the car.

RCMP officers quickly located the two men who had run into the woods and arrested the driver.

The 21-year-old Chester Basin man was taken to the South Shore Regional Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police took blood samples from the suspect, who is facing charges of impaired driving and driving with a blood alcohol concentration over 80 mg%, pending results from lab tests on the blood samples.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and further charges are possible.