N.S. man arrested in connection with car fire: RCMP

A 34-year-old Nova Scotia man has been arrested after police responded to a call of a car on fire Monday night in Wilmot, N.S.

According to police, they were told the fire had been set deliberately and the suspect had fled the scene in a green Ford Focus.

Police say they came across a green Ford Focus in a ditch near the fire and Emergency Health Services (EHS) was already on scene assisting the driver when they identified the man as the suspect and arrested him.

After he received medical treatment, police say the driver was transported to the Middleton RCMP Detachment where he refused to provide a breath sample when the scent of liquor was detected.

The man is facing charges of arson and refusal to comply with a demand. He will appear in Annapolis Royal Provincial Court at a later date.

The investigation is continuing.