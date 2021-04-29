HALIFAX -- Pictou County District RCMP has charged a man from Hillside, N.S. after a "series of break and enters" in Pictou County.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, RCMP arrested a man following an investigation into several break and enters, including one at a business in Marshy Hope, N.S. on March 13.

Police say the incidents took place between March 1 and April 28.

Arthur William Cross, 29, is facing several charges, including:

Break and Enter and Commit S.348(1)(b)

Two counts of possession of Property Obtained by Crime S.354(1)

Possession of Break-In Instruments S.351(1)

Two counts of failure to Comply with Release Conditions S.145(3)

Cross was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on Thursday.