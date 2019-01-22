

CTV Atlantic





A Nova Scotia man has been arrested in the Yukon after police say he skipped two court appearances in Lunenburg County.

Larry Beverly Crouse was arrested for impaired driving after police stopped his ATV on a trail in New Germany, N.S. in July.

Police say the 54-year-old man was due to appear in court on Aug. 29 to face impaired-driving charges, but he failed to show up.

Crouse was also facing charges after he allegedly threatened and assaulted someone in a separate incident on Aug. 25.

He was due to appear in court on Oct. 31 on charges of assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats, but police say he again failed to show up.

Members of the Lunenburg District RCMP launched an investigation and determined Crouse was in Whitehorse.

Lunenburg RCMP travelled from Nova Scotia to Whitehorse and arrested Crouse with the assistance of the local RCMP.

Crouse is back in Nova Scotia, where he is being held in custody. He is due in Bridgewater provincial court on Jan. 30 to face the charges, plus new charges of failing to attend court and failing to comply with conditions.