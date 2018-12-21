

CTV Atlantic





A Truro-area man is facing charges after he allegedly sped through a checkpoint and later collided with an RCMP cruiser, leaving the officer injured.

Officers with the Colchester District RCMP were conducting the checkpoint at the intersection of Lower Truro Road and Truro Heights Road at 12:45 a.m. Friday.

Police say a Ford pickup truck failed to stop at the checkpoint and that the driver actually sped up as he drove past the RCMP officers.

Police obtained the licence plate number and started searching for the vehicle, which had headed up Truro Heights Road.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m., police received a complaint from a citizen who had seen a truck coming out of the woods and driving across someone’s lawn on Anita Crescent. Police say the description of the vehicle fit the description of the truck that had fled the checkpoint.

Officers headed to the scene and found the truck on Robie Street in Lower Truro at 2 a.m. Officers followed the truck until backup arrived and then tried to stop it near Gaspar Cross Road in Salmon River.

Police say the driver swerved in front of one police car and struck another police car in the process. He then came to a stop in the ditch.

The driver was arrested without incident and taken to hospital for assessment of minor injuries.

An RCMP officer was also taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released.

Jason Douglas Heim is facing charges of flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, and assaulting a police officer causing bodily harm.

The 27-year-old Truro Heights man was set to appear in Truro provincial court Friday.

The investigation is ongoing.