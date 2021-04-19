HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia RCMP says a man is facing charges after allegedly kicking and head-butting police officers while impaired.

Around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, police on patrol on Windmill Rd., Dartmouth were waved over by an employee of a business to check on a nearby suspicious vehicle.

Police say the officer approached the vehicle, and the driver came out showing signs of impairment.

When the officer tried to speak with the driver, police say he attempted to punch the officer.

Police say a struggle ensued, the driver was handcuffed, but continued to assault the officer by kicking him.

During the altercation, police say three passengers in the vehicle got out and fled, but were found shortly after.

Police say they took the driver to the Cole Harbour RCMP detachment for breath samples, where he refused to submit a sample, and assaulted two other officers by kicking and head-butting them.

On the way to booking, police say the man then "continuously" bashed his own head against a safety shield, causing EHS to be called and take the man to hospital.

25-year-old Colton Leigh Thibault from Weymouth, N.S. faces the following charges:

Assaulting a peace officer (three counts)

Impaired operation of a conveyance

Refuse or fail to provide breath sample

Fail to comply with release order (four counts)

Fail to comply with recognizance (three counts)

Police say he remains in custody, and was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Monday.