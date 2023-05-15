N.S. man charged after allegedly threatening people with firearm on ATV trail

A 30-year-old man is facing several charges, including possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose, after an incident on an ATV trail outside Liverpool, N.S.

Queens District RCMP say they received a report on May 7 of a man threatening a group of people riding ATVs between Port Medway and Brooklyn, N.S.

Police say he threatened the group of people and showed a firearm.

In a news release Monday, police said they safely arrested Michael Gerald Wentzell at a hotel in Liverpool on Friday.

Wentzell is facing charges of:

possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose

uttering threats

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm when knowing possession is prohibited

weapons possession contrary to order

three counts of failing to comply with the conditions of court release orders related to previous firearms offences

Police say he is being held in custody, and is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater provincial court on Monday afternoon.

According to police, the weapon has still not been found.

