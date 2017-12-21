

CTV Atlantic





A 20-year-old man has been charged with importing drugs after he opened a package of ecstasy from China.

Police say the package was sent via mail and intercepted by RCMP and CBSA officials. Officers confirmed it contained MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy.

The delivery was monitored by police, and was dropped off at a home in Stellarton, N.S., on Tuesday. Police say it was then transported to a home in Dartmouth, where the suspect opened it.

The suspect attempted to flee, but was arrested by officers on Windmill Road around 9 p.m.

Ethan Shane Archibald has been charged with importation of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Archibald faced the charges in Dartmouth provincial court Wednesday and has been remanded until his next court appearance on Wednesday.